Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after acquiring an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.36. 58,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.49. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

