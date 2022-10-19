Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.80. The stock had a trading volume of 316,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

