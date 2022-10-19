Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.