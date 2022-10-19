Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,330 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 542.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 152.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,015,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,543. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $145.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

