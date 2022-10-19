Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.03. 49,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

