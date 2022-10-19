EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 217 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $212.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.37. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.37.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

