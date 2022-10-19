EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

