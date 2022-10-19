Everdome 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.78 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $239.00 million and $3.78 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

