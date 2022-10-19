Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 130,376 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 123,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

