ERn Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $990,000,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,366,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,999,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:DFIS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 998,476 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

