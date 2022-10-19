ERn Financial LLC Has $494,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $82.46.

