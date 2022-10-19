ERn Financial LLC Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.31. 23,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,033. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

