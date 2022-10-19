ERn Financial LLC Acquires 687 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $9.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.37. The company had a trading volume of 76,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,344. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.