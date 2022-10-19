EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Lifted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $881,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

EOG stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.68. The stock had a trading volume of 83,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.