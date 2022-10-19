Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

