Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Cap of $432.12 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002249 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $432.12 million and $25.81 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003217 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.97 or 0.27565708 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010766 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
