Empowered Funds LLC Takes $740,000 Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

