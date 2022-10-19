Empowered Funds LLC Sells 7,132 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL stock opened at $164.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

