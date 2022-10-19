Empowered Funds LLC Sells 23,259 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 29.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.1% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.3 %

WHR stock opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

