Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 949 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

