Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 742 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 406,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $356.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 392.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.85 and a 200-day moving average of $455.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.97.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

