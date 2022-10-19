Empowered Funds LLC Invests $289,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,240 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 873.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $3,862,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

