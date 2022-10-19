Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 68,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 53,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.98. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

