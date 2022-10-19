Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 602,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 494,582 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 4.21.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CleanSpark from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

