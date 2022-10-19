Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,814 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day moving average is $173.34. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.