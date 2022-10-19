Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 384,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $491,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,504.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Employers Trading Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Employers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Employers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Employers by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Employers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIG traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. 108,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,100. Employers has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $43.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $994.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.12.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Employers had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

