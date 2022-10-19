Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,849. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.