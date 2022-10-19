Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.29. 83,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Argus boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

