Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.6% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

