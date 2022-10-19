Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $974.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

