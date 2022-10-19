Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 3.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $3,358,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,836. The firm has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.08 and its 200 day moving average is $310.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 426,477 shares of company stock worth $142,614,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

