Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 426,477 shares of company stock worth $142,614,881 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $7.85 on Wednesday, reaching $327.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.08 and a 200 day moving average of $310.48. The stock has a market cap of $310.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

