Electroneum Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $50.73 million and approximately $43,492.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001288 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,930,951,536 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

