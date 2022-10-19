Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Up 14.1% in September

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 473,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELBM remained flat at $2.98 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,908. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Electra Battery Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELBM. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth $114,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth $47,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

