Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Up 13.5% in September

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

EIGR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 473,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,787. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $255.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 672.48% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

