Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

