Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

EVG stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

