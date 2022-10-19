Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

