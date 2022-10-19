Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
