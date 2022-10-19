Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 3.4% Higher

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 13,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,242,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,601,211.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after buying an additional 9,792,656 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $43,570,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares in the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $29,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,060,000 after buying an additional 285,253 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

