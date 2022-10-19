EAC (EAC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $229.95 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $229.95 million and approximately $48,005.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00267330 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001366 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.78632615 USD and is down -13.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44,253.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.