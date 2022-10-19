DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.
DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
Shares of DD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
