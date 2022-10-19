DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

