Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,563. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

