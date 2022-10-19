Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Lowered by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $83,771,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after acquiring an additional 259,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Dover Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.