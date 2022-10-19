DocuSign Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 74,067 put options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 41,168 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

