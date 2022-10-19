Dignity Gold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.08 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $13.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00020378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,297.63 or 0.27567116 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010767 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 3.9219279 USD and is up 50.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

