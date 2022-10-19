Dignity Gold (DIGAU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.00

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $13.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $3.91 or 0.00020377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.38 or 0.27521036 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 3.9219279 USD and is up 50.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

