Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 58.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,717,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,097 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.