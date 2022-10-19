DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.32 ($3.39) and last traded at €3.33 ($3.40). Approximately 225,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.39 ($3.46).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $423.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is €3.65 and its 200 day moving average is €3.98.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

