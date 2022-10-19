Dero Price Reaches $4.12 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Dero has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.12 or 0.00021486 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $53.31 million and approximately $88,311.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00266567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00117558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00761950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.58 or 0.00556461 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00244211 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,954,036 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.