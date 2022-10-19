Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DEN. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.