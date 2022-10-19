Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DEN. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.
Denbury Stock Performance
Shares of DEN opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50.
Institutional Trading of Denbury
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denbury (DEN)
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.